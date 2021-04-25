$153.79 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce sales of $153.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.90 million. Endava reported sales of $118.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $589.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.13 million to $594.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $717.86 million, with estimates ranging from $708.92 million to $726.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,869,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,406 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 831,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 81,229 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,246,000 after acquiring an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 96,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. Endava has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

