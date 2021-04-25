$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.14 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year sales of $8.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after buying an additional 1,707,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after buying an additional 57,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

