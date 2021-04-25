$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAV. TheStreet downgraded Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of NAV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 465,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,624. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Navistar International in the first quarter worth about $8,090,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $28,103,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

