$210.80 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post sales of $210.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.59 million. Albany International reported sales of $235.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $875.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $974.71 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $984.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

AIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 over the last ninety days. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.91. 139,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,566. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

