21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $28.58

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $29.76. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 6,325 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. Equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,094,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,407,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,754 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 624,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 118,247 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

