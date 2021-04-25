2,413 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in AutoNation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $102.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

