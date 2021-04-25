$3.04 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.25. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $411.31 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $414.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

