$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce $3.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.52 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $13.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.72. 4,878,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

