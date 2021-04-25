311 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Emerson Wealth Management LLC

Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,522,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,770,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,228,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 456,357 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

