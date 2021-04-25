$390.00 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to announce sales of $390.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.54 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $506.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $66,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,301,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after purchasing an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $163.49 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $97.23 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average of $164.89.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

