4,685 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.