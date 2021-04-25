4,786 Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPO. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $85.95 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

