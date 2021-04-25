4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Market Cap Achieves $2.85 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $791,502.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00094238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00686891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.84 or 0.07759758 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

