$562.59 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report $562.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $526.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.00 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $645.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.63. 1,285,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.