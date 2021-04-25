571,244 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 571,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $9,403,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,387,051. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.