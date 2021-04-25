5,713 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,676,969 shares of company stock valued at $302,588,744. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

