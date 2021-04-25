5,981 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,981 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after buying an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after buying an additional 191,722 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

