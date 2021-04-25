60 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in NVR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,862.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,660.00 and a 52 week high of $5,028.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,711.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,374.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

