6,000 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.