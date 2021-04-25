$650.00 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to announce sales of $650.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.60 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $535.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,210. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $89.52 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day moving average of $154.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

