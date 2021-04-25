$68.19 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce sales of $68.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the highest is $68.38 million. BGSF posted sales of $74.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $304.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $305.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BGSF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BGSF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BGSF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 55,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,325. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

