700 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

BNS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

