$72.25 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report sales of $72.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $72.50 million. EXFO reported sales of $66.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $290.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

EXFO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,597. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

