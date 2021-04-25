$75.50 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report sales of $75.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $76.00 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $68.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $295.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $301.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $297.40 million, with estimates ranging from $281.38 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,663,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,194,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBNC traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

