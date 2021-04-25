888 (LON:888) Reaches New 12-Month High at $421.40

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 421.40 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 11883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413 ($5.40).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on 888 shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 372.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

