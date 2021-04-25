89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ETNB. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of ETNB opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. 89bio has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $515.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in 89bio by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

