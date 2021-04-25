$949.67 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will post $949.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $964.64 million and the lowest is $934.70 million. Meritor reported sales of $871.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of MTOR stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.65. 513,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,121. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after buying an additional 116,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.