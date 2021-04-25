Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

ABMD opened at $351.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.64. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

