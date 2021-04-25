Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce earnings per share of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. Accenture reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $291.74 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $172.57 and a 12 month high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

