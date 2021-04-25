Accolade Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,676 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 970% compared to the average daily volume of 250 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

