Accolade Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,676 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 970% compared to the average daily volume of 250 call options.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Accolade stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
