ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Trading Up 0.3%

ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.60. 751 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

ACMAT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations.

