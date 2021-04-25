ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

ADVOF stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

