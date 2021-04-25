AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $531.00

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. AIDUS TOKEN has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $531.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00062453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00090980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.69 or 0.08072727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00638282 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Profile

AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

