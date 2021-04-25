Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.30

Shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $4.98. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 314,447 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Akers Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

