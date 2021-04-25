Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives $20.20 Average PT from Analysts

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

AKTS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 556,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,573. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $498.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

