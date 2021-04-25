Albany International (AIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIN stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. Albany International has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

