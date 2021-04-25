Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price upped by Barclays from $237.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALGT. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.40.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $240.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $97,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.