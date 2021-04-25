Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
Shares of ALGM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26.
In other news, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $554,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709 over the last quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $20,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $3,466,000.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.