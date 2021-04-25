Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $554,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $20,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $3,466,000.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

