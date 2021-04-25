Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €250.00 ($294.12) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €219.00 ($257.65).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV opened at €216.40 ($254.59) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €195.82. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.