AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $400,030.71

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 30% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $400,030.71 and approximately $200.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061233 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

