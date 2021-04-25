Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,306.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

