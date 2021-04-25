Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,306.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,877.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

