Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,306.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

