Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $2,500.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,306.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,877.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 101.9% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 88,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,135,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.