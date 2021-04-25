Altus Wealth Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,306.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,877.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

