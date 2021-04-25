Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

AMCR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amcor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,467,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 121,644 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

