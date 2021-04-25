American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.
Shares of AAL opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.