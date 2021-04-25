American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.