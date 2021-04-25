American Assets Trust (AAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $34.34 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.