American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

