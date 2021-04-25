American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.18.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

